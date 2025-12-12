Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Drivers could pay the price in spat over ‘improperly issued’ licenses

The crackdown comes after a truck driver who was not authorized to be in the U.S. made an illegal U-turn and caused a crash in Florida that killed three people
The crackdown comes after a truck driver who was not authorized to be in the U.S. made an illegal U-turn and caused a crash in Florida that killed three people (Getty Images)
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has threatened to withhold $73 million in highway funds from New York, a move that could leave drivers suffering when it comes to upkeep of the state’s busy roadways.
  • Duffy accuses the state of improperly issuing commercial driver's licenses to immigrants, with many remaining valid beyond their legal authorization period.
  • Federal investigators reportedly found over half of 200 reviewed licenses were issued incorrectly, and New York could not prove it verified immigration status for 32,000 active non-domiciled CDLs.
  • New York officials deny the allegations, stating they comply with all federal rules and accusing Duffy of making politically motivated claims.
  • This action is part of a broader effort by Duffy targeting states, primarily those with Democratic governors, to ensure truck and bus drivers are qualified.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in