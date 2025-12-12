Drivers could pay the price in spat over ‘improperly issued’ licenses
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has threatened to withhold $73 million in highway funds from New York, a move that could leave drivers suffering when it comes to upkeep of the state’s busy roadways.
- Duffy accuses the state of improperly issuing commercial driver's licenses to immigrants, with many remaining valid beyond their legal authorization period.
- Federal investigators reportedly found over half of 200 reviewed licenses were issued incorrectly, and New York could not prove it verified immigration status for 32,000 active non-domiciled CDLs.
- New York officials deny the allegations, stating they comply with all federal rules and accusing Duffy of making politically motivated claims.
- This action is part of a broader effort by Duffy targeting states, primarily those with Democratic governors, to ensure truck and bus drivers are qualified.