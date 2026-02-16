Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Drivers face driving ban for drug-related road offences

Jersey is set to introduce tougher road laws for those under the influence of drugs
Jersey is set to introduce tougher road laws for those under the influence of drugs (PA Archive)
  • Jersey is set to introduce stricter drug-driving laws, allowing police to conduct roadside drug tests and establishing legal limits for cannabis in drivers' bloodstreams.
  • Motorists convicted of driving over the legal drug limit could face up to 12 months in prison, fines of £10,000, and driving bans ranging from 12 months for first-time offenders to three years for repeat offences.
  • The proposed cannabis limit for the general public is five micrograms per litre of blood, which is more than double the current UK limit, intended to accommodate medicinal cannabis users.
  • A lower limit of two micrograms will apply to driving instructors, HGV licence holders, public service vehicle permit holders, and any driver simultaneously over the legal alcohol limit.
  • Campaigners have criticised the proposals, arguing they unfairly punish medicinal cannabis patients due to the absence of a medical defence, a provision found in UK and Guernsey legislation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in