Major licence changes coming for Northern Ireland’s new drivers
- Northern Ireland is poised to become the first part of the UK to introduce additional restrictions for novice drivers, with a Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) scheme set for implementation in October.
- Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins described the GDL as the most significant reform to driver licensing and testing in almost 70 years.
- The proposals include a revised framework for training, testing, and post-test requirements, applicable to both new drivers and motorcyclists across the region.
- Drivers aged 17-23 account for 24 per cent of fatal or serious collisions, despite holding just 8 per cent of licences.
- The proposals include a period of six months with night-time driving restrictions for new drivers under 24, and a mandatory minimum learning period of six months before a learner driver can undertake their practical driving test.