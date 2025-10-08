Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The huge amount of people waiting for a driving test amid backlog

Britain’s driving test pass rate has reached its highest level for more than three years (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Britain's driving test pass rate has reached its highest level for more than three years (Andrew Matthews/PA)
  • The number of learner drivers with a future practical driving test booking in Britain has reached a record high of 668,128 by the end of September, marking a 15% increase from the previous year.
  • This surge indicates a significant backlog, which the DVSA attributes to increased demand and people booking tests much earlier, despite 168,644 tests being conducted last month, a 14% rise compared to the same month a year prior.
  • Roads minister Simon Lightwood welcomed the increase in tests, stating the government is addressing a 'broken system' by incentivising examiners and nearly doubling the number of trainers to unlock more test slots.
  • The Transport Secretary aims to reduce the average driving test waiting time from 22.3 weeks in June to seven weeks by summer 2026.
  • The government is also consulting on amending the booking system to prevent bots from reselling slots at inflated prices, while the pass rate last month fell to a six-month low of 49.9%.

