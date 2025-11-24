Driving tests set for shake-up as new rules come into place
- New driving test changes were introduced in Britain on Monday, 24 November, by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).
- Candidates will now be required to spend longer on faster roads, particularly rural ones, to better reflect real-world driving conditions and address the high rate of young driver accidents.
- Other adjustments include reducing the number of emergency stops, hill starts, and normal stops required during the test, allowing for greater flexibility in test routes.
- Roads minister Simon Lightwood stated these changes aim to make roads safer by tackling risks for young motorists and reducing collisions.
- The DVSA is also addressing a significant backlog of driving tests, with measures such as mobilising military examiners and preventing the reselling of test slots.