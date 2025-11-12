Military deployed to combat driving test backlog
- The UK government is implementing new measures to address driving test backlogs and prevent the reselling of appointments at inflated prices.
- Up to 6,500 additional driving tests are anticipated over the next year, partly due to 36 military driving examiners from the Ministry of Defence assisting one day a week.
- Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander announced a legislative change to ensure only the driver can book a test, alongside new limits on moving or swapping appointments.
- The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has recruited 316 new examiners and will offer a £5,000 retention payment, though high demand means the summer 2026 target for reducing wait times may not be met.
- DVSA Chief Executive Loveday Ryder is leaving her role, with new leadership expected to make reducing driving test waiting times a top priority.