Europe’s defence chiefs agree to action following drone chaos

Munich airport was closed twice in 24 hours following drone sightings
Munich airport was closed twice in 24 hours following drone sightings (Reuters)
  • Mystery drone incursions into European Union and NATO airspace have caused widespread alarm, with some officials attributing them to Russia testing defensive capabilities.
  • Significant incidents include Russian drones entering Polish airspace, leading to NATO interception, and repeated disruptions at major airports like Munich and Copenhagen.
  • European defence ministers have agreed to develop a "drone wall" along borders to enhance detection, tracking, and interception of violating drones.
  • Germany has seen multiple drone sightings near airports, military installations, and critical infrastructure, prompting Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt to propose a police drone defence unit.
  • Danish authorities reported systematic drone flights over airports and military bases, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen not ruling out Russian involvement in what she called a "serious attack".
