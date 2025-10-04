Europe’s defence chiefs agree to action following drone chaos
- Mystery drone incursions into European Union and NATO airspace have caused widespread alarm, with some officials attributing them to Russia testing defensive capabilities.
- Significant incidents include Russian drones entering Polish airspace, leading to NATO interception, and repeated disruptions at major airports like Munich and Copenhagen.
- European defence ministers have agreed to develop a "drone wall" along borders to enhance detection, tracking, and interception of violating drones.
- Germany has seen multiple drone sightings near airports, military installations, and critical infrastructure, prompting Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt to propose a police drone defence unit.
- Danish authorities reported systematic drone flights over airports and military bases, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen not ruling out Russian involvement in what she called a "serious attack".