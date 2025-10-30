Drought warning as people told to watch the water they use
- England is being urged to prepare for an ongoing drought into 2026, as autumn rainfall has not been enough to offset the dry conditions of spring and summer.
- The national drought group, including the Met Office and water companies, warned that drought conditions are expected to persist into next year without significantly more rain.
- Although some regions have moved to drought recovery status, their position is fragile, and households are being asked to implement water conservation measures.
- All sectors, including water companies and agriculture, have been instructed to increase their resilience for a prolonged drought, with hosepipe bans remaining in effect in several areas.
- With England having received only 61% of its expected annual rainfall by late October and reservoirs significantly underfilled, there is an increased risk of dry spells and potential flooding from dry soils if intense rain occurs.