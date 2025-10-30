Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Drought warning as people told to watch the water they use

Exceptional drought this spring and summer saw some reservoirs fall to extremely low levels
Exceptional drought this spring and summer saw some reservoirs fall to extremely low levels (Dave Higgens/PA)
  • England is being urged to prepare for an ongoing drought into 2026, as autumn rainfall has not been enough to offset the dry conditions of spring and summer.
  • The national drought group, including the Met Office and water companies, warned that drought conditions are expected to persist into next year without significantly more rain.
  • Although some regions have moved to drought recovery status, their position is fragile, and households are being asked to implement water conservation measures.
  • All sectors, including water companies and agriculture, have been instructed to increase their resilience for a prolonged drought, with hosepipe bans remaining in effect in several areas.
  • With England having received only 61% of its expected annual rainfall by late October and reservoirs significantly underfilled, there is an increased risk of dry spells and potential flooding from dry soils if intense rain occurs.
