Two killed in latest US ‘drug boat’ strike as death toll hits 66
- Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced a 16th strike on an alleged drug trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific, bringing the total death toll from the administration's operations to 66.
- The US began strikes in the Caribbean on September 2, later expanding to the Pacific, justifying them as efforts to stop illegal drug smugglers without providing supporting evidence.
- Human rights groups and international law experts have condemned the killings as illegal, with Colombia and Venezuela accusing the administration of extrajudicial murder.
- Hegseth shared footage of the latest strike, stating it was directed by President Trump against a "Designated Terrorist Organization" involved in narcotics smuggling, resulting in two deaths.
- The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is now en route to the Caribbean, joining a substantial US military buildup in Latin America, as lawmakers question the legal basis for these actions.