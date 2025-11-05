Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two killed in latest US ‘drug boat’ strike as death toll hits 66

US strike on 'narco drug boat' kills two, Pete Hegseth says
  • Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced a 16th strike on an alleged drug trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific, bringing the total death toll from the administration's operations to 66.
  • The US began strikes in the Caribbean on September 2, later expanding to the Pacific, justifying them as efforts to stop illegal drug smugglers without providing supporting evidence.
  • Human rights groups and international law experts have condemned the killings as illegal, with Colombia and Venezuela accusing the administration of extrajudicial murder.
  • Hegseth shared footage of the latest strike, stating it was directed by President Trump against a "Designated Terrorist Organization" involved in narcotics smuggling, resulting in two deaths.
  • The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is now en route to the Caribbean, joining a substantial US military buildup in Latin America, as lawmakers question the legal basis for these actions.
