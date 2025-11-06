Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Drugs mule grandmother flying home to UK after being spared Bali death sentence

Lindsay Sandiford is said to be ‘extremely unwell’
Lindsay Sandiford is said to be ‘extremely unwell’ (AFP/Getty)
  • British grandmother Lindsay Sandiford, 69, is scheduled to return to the UK on Thursday after spending over a decade in an Indonesian prison.
  • Sandiford was arrested in 2012 at Bali’s Denpasar National Airport for smuggling 4.8kg of cocaine, valued at an estimated £1.6m.
  • She was initially sentenced to death by firing squad but has been spared and will fly back to London Heathrow from Kerobokan prison.
  • Sources close to Sandiford state she is "extremely unwell" and eager to be reunited with her family after 13 years of incarceration.
  • Her return follows an agreement between the Indonesian and UK governments, and she will be accompanied by fellow British national Shahab Shahabadi.
