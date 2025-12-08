Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Drunk raccoon who made headlines has inspired range of spin-off merchandise

Raccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floor
  • A raccoon achieved local celebrity status after ransacking a liquor store in Ashland, Virginia, where it was subsequently discovered passed out.
  • Surveillance footage showed the animal smashing bottles and raiding shelves during what was described as a "booze-fuelled rampage".
  • The incident led to the creation of merchandise, including "Ashland Drunk Raccoon" T-shirts, with proceeds designated for the Hanover County Animal Protection & Shelter.
  • The merchandise campaign has successfully raised nearly $100,000 to support the animal shelter and local animal protection officers.
  • The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority also introduced three raccoon-themed cocktails, and the raccoon was safely released back into the wild after it had sobered up.
