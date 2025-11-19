New airport planned in tourist destination to deal with record visitors
- Dubai International Airport (DXB) has shattered its previous passenger records, accommodating 93.8 million travellers this year.
- This record-breaking surge highlights Dubai's pivotal role as a global aviation hub and necessitates a $35 billion (£26bn) expansion project at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
- The DWC is currently hosting the biennial Dubai Air Show, which has seen significant aircraft orders from Emirates and FlyDubai to fuel major route expansions.
- Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, stated that the vision for DWC extends beyond capacity, aiming to reimagine and evolve the entire travel experience.
- Despite a real estate boom and record tourism numbers, Dubai is now grappling with increasing traffic and rising costs impacting both citizens and foreign residents.