Dubai rings in New Year with stunning fireworks at world’s tallest skyscraper
- Dubai has welcomed the New Year with a stunning fireworks display at the world's tallest skyscraper, Burj Khalifa.
- The celebrations included fireworks and a performance with light displays, music and water jets.
- It comes as the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Armenia, much of Georgia, Mauritius and the Seychelles crossed the threshold into 2026.
- Earlier, Australia honored victims of the Bondi Beach attack with a moment of reflection while images of a menorah were projected onto Sydney Harbour Bridge.
- A spectacular fireworks display over Sydney Opera House followed with 40,000 fireworks stretching more than four miles across buildings and barges along the harbour.