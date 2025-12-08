Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Drones during Zelensky visit ‘part of threat’

'Conversation constructive, although not easy', Zelensky on talks with US
  • Reports of unidentified drones near Dublin during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent visit have been confirmed as part of a "coordinated threat" by Ireland’s Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan.
  • Minister O’Callaghan stated the incident was not the work of an amateur and suspected it was intended to exert pressure on EU and Ukrainian interests.
  • The drones were spotted flying around Dublin Airport late last Monday night, coinciding with Mr Zelensky’s plane landing.
  • Irish police (Gardai) are investigating the matter, with the Special Detective Unit collaborating with Defence Forces and international partners, and a comprehensive report is expected for the Taoiseach.
  • Taoiseach Micheal Martin linked the incident to a "significant escalation" of "hybrid attacks" against EU member states, believed to originate in Russia, prompting Ireland to increase its defence capabilities.
In full

