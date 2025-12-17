Duke of Marlborough charged with three strangulation offences
- The Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill, has been charged with three counts of non-fatal intentional strangulation.
- The 70-year-old, a relative of Sir Winston Churchill and Diana, Princess of Wales, is accused of offences committed in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, between November 2022 and May 2024.
- He is summonsed to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, following his arrest in May last year.
- Spencer-Churchill, also known as Jamie Blandford, inherited his dukedom in 2014 and has a known history of drug addiction.
- While his ancestral home is Blenheim Palace, the Duke does not own or manage the estate, which is run by the Blenheim Palace Heritage Foundation.