Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

18 hospitalized after people mover crash at Dulles Airport

Related: Travelers seeing more delays, cancellations at airports
  • At least 18 passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a people mover vehicle crashed into a building dock at Dulles International Airport.
  • The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. local time on Monday, when a “mobile lounge” transporting travelers to Concourse D hit the dock at an angle.
  • Passengers were evaluated by Airports Authority Fire & Rescue personnel before being taken to a nearby hospital.
  • The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed the airport remains open and is operating as normal following the crash.
  • The airport's mobile lounges are 54 feet long, 16 feet wide, and can carry up to 102 passengers, though the number on board during the crash is unknown.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in