Victims of ‘devastating’ car crash that killed 5 young people are named and pictured

Shay Duffy, 21, Chloe Hipson, 21, Dylan Commins, 23, Alan McCluskey, 23 and Chloe McGee, 23, died in the collision in Dundalk
Shay Duffy, 21, Chloe Hipson, 21, Dylan Commins, 23, Alan McCluskey, 23 and Chloe McGee, 23, died in the collision in Dundalk (Family handout)
  • Five young people died in a two-vehicle crash in County Louth, Ireland, on Saturday night (15 November).
  • The victims, all in their early twenties, were identified as Shay Duffy, Chloe Hipson, Dylan Commins, Alan McCluskey and Chloe McGee.
  • They were travelling in a Volkswagen Golf, reportedly on their way to socialise in Dundalk, when it collided with a Toyota Land Cruiser on the L3168 at Gibstown.
  • Three other individuals were injured in the incident, including one man from the Golf and a man and woman from the Land Cruiser.
  • Irish police described the crash as "shocking and devastating", prompting condolences from Premier Micheal Martin and Deputy Premier Simon Harris, as an investigation is underway.
