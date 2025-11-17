Victims of ‘devastating’ car crash that killed 5 young people are named and pictured
- Five young people died in a two-vehicle crash in County Louth, Ireland, on Saturday night (15 November).
- The victims, all in their early twenties, were identified as Shay Duffy, Chloe Hipson, Dylan Commins, Alan McCluskey and Chloe McGee.
- They were travelling in a Volkswagen Golf, reportedly on their way to socialise in Dundalk, when it collided with a Toyota Land Cruiser on the L3168 at Gibstown.
- Three other individuals were injured in the incident, including one man from the Golf and a man and woman from the Land Cruiser.
- Irish police described the crash as "shocking and devastating", prompting condolences from Premier Micheal Martin and Deputy Premier Simon Harris, as an investigation is underway.