Teen dies after becoming unwell on school bus

Beath High School, in Cowdenbeath, Fife, where the teen was a pupil
  • A 15-year-old boy died after becoming unwell on a school bus in Dunfermline, Fife.
  • Emergency services attended the A92 Halbeath roundabout at 1.45pm on Monday, 24 November 2025, where he was pronounced dead.
  • Police are treating the death as unexplained and investigations are ongoing into the circumstances.
  • The boy was a pupil at Beath High School, and headteacher Stephen Ross expressed devastation at the news.
  • Support is being offered to the school community to help those affected by the pupil's death.

