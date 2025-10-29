Far-right politician Geert Wilders ahead as Dutch voters go to the polls
- Dutch voters are participating in a general election today, with key issues including migration, a severe housing crisis, and the potential for mainstream parties to collaborate with anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders.
- The election is taking place amidst significant national polarisation, marked by protests against new asylum-seeker centres and recent anti-immigration rallies.
- Opinion polls suggest Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom, which advocates for a complete halt to asylum-seekers, is on track to secure the largest number of seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives.
- Despite Wilders' lead, more moderate parties are narrowing the gap, and pollsters note a significant number of voters often make their decision at the last minute.
- Mainstream parties have largely ruled out forming a coalition with Wilders, citing his past actions in torpedoing a previous government over migration policy, while Wilders blames other parties for his inability to deliver on pledges.