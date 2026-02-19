Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US customers can say ‘The Rock owes me money’ after class action settlement

Dwayne Johnson's Incredible Rags To Riches Story
  • ZOA Energy, co-owned by Dwayne Johnson, has agreed to a $3 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over deceptive marketing.
  • The lawsuit alleged that ZOA Energy drinks were advertised as “0 preservatives” despite containing chemical preservatives like citric and ascorbic acids.
  • American customers who purchased ZOA Energy with the “0 preservatives” label between March 2021 and November 2025 may be eligible for compensation.
  • Eligible customers can claim up to $150 with proof of purchase, or a maximum of $10 payment per household without receipts.
  • Claims must be submitted by 20 February, with a final approval hearing for the settlement scheduled for 26 March.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in