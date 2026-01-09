Hundreds of thousands of benefit claimants taken on by devolved agency
- More than 700,000 individuals in Scotland are now receiving disability or carer benefits from Social Security Scotland.
- The devolved agency has successfully taken over the vast majority of these payments from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
- Only 28 complex attendance allowance cases are still with the DWP, with their transfer to Social Security Scotland anticipated in the coming weeks.
- Crucially, recipients were not required to re-apply for their benefits during this transfer process, aiming to prevent stress and ensure continuous entitlement.
- Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville highlighted that the agency met its target for full case transfer by the end of the year, emphasising a commitment to dignity, fairness, and respect for beneficiaries.