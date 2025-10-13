Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Coral reef decline signals Earth’s first climate tipping point, scientists warn

Video Player Placeholder
Earth Is Heading Toward Climate Tipping Points
  • A new report by 160 international researchers indicates Earth has reached its first climate tipping point, with warm-water coral reefs, including Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, now in irreversible decline due to boiling ocean temperatures.
  • The Global Tipping Points Report, led by the University of Exeter, warns that coral ecosystems, vital for a billion people and a quarter of marine life, are entering a 'new reality' of decline.
  • Scientists now believe critical climate tipping points, such as the collapse of the Amazon rainforest and Atlantic Ocean currents, could occur with just 1-2 C of global warming, much sooner than previously estimated.
  • With the planet already having warmed 1.2C and on track for 3.1C by 2100, experts stress the urgent need for decisive action to avoid catastrophic outcomes for humanity.
  • Researchers urge countries to trigger 'positive tipping points' through new technology, clean energy transition, and drastic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, calling for political bravery at the upcoming Cop30 climate summit.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in