Late-night earthquake that ‘felt like an underground explosion’ shakes homes in north-west England
- A 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook homes in north-west England on Wednesday night.
- Lancashire and the southern Lake District was affected by the earthquake, with a tremor felt at 11.23pm, the British Geological Survey (BGS) reported.
- Residents told the BGS that the tremor “felt like an underground explosion”.
- Residents also claimed it was “so powerful it shook the whole house”.
- According to the BGS, between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected in the UK each year, but only around 20 to 30 are strong enough to be felt.