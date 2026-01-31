At least 200 dead after devastating landslide in eastern Congo
- At least 200 people have died following a devastating landslide at coltan mines in eastern Congo, rebel authorities confirmed.
- The catastrophe occurred on Wednesday at the Rubaya mines, an area under the control of M23 rebels, and was attributed to heavy rains.
- Numerous others were injured, with some transported to local health facilities and plans for further transfers to Goma.
- The rebel-appointed governor of North Kivu has temporarily suspended artisanal mining at the site and ordered the relocation of residents due to the persistent danger of poorly constructed tunnels.
- Rubaya is a critical global source of coltan, essential for technology, and the region is plagued by ongoing conflict and a severe humanitarian crisis, with M23 rebels profiting from the mines.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks