Easyjet flight delayed by over a day due to disruptive passengers

An easyjet flight was delayed by 30 hours thanks in part to disruptive passengers (file photo)
An easyjet flight was delayed by 30 hours thanks in part to disruptive passengers (file photo) (Getty/iStock)
  • An easyJet flight from Belfast International to Hurghada was delayed by 30 hours after disruptive passengers caused initial issues.
  • Police were called to the aircraft on Saturday 3 January after a group of customers behaved disruptively on board, preventing the flight from taking off as scheduled.
  • The incident led to the crew exceeding their safety-regulated operating hours, forcing the flight to be rescheduled for Sunday.
  • Further delays occurred on Sunday due to adverse weather conditions and take-off slot availability, pushing the departure time back by another 13 hours.
  • easyJet stated it takes such incidents seriously and does not tolerate disruptive behaviour, providing affected customers with hotel accommodation and meals.
