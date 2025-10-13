EasyJet opens applications to address skills shortage
- EasyJet has opened applications for its 2026 engineering apprenticeship programme to address a looming skills shortage in the aviation industry.
- Industry projections indicate that 27 per cent of the aircraft engineering workforce is expected to retire within the next decade.
- A survey commissioned by the airline found that two-thirds of young people aged 16-24 had never considered an engineering career, often due to misconceptions about their suitability or lack of exposure at school.
- The research also highlighted a gender disparity, with only 36 per cent of young women considering engineering compared to 52 per cent of young men.
- Brendan McConnellogue, easyJet's director of engineering and maintenance, emphasised that the programme offers valuable experience and contributes to aviation's decarbonisation efforts.