Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

EasyJet opens applications to address skills shortage

Video Player Placeholder
Children play dress-up in new EasyJet campaign that tackles ‘outdated’ job stereotypes
  • EasyJet has opened applications for its 2026 engineering apprenticeship programme to address a looming skills shortage in the aviation industry.
  • Industry projections indicate that 27 per cent of the aircraft engineering workforce is expected to retire within the next decade.
  • A survey commissioned by the airline found that two-thirds of young people aged 16-24 had never considered an engineering career, often due to misconceptions about their suitability or lack of exposure at school.
  • The research also highlighted a gender disparity, with only 36 per cent of young women considering engineering compared to 52 per cent of young men.
  • Brendan McConnellogue, easyJet's director of engineering and maintenance, emphasised that the programme offers valuable experience and contributes to aviation's decarbonisation efforts.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in