Grandmother who died on easyJet flight ‘looked dead’ while boarding, claim passengers

The passenger died after boarding the plane, easyJet say
The passenger died after boarding the plane, easyJet say (PA Wire)
  • An easyJet flight from Malaga, Spain, to London Gatwick was delayed by over 11 hours following the death of an 89-year-old British woman onboard.
  • The passenger, who was travelling with two medical professionals and a 'fit to fly' certificate, required medical assistance after boarding flight EZY8070 on Thursday, 18 December.
  • easyJet stated that the customer sadly passed away after boarding, emphasising her medical clearance and support.
  • However, several fellow passengers claimed the woman appeared unwell and 'already dead' when she was brought onto the aircraft in a wheelchair.
  • The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 11.15am, eventually left Malaga airport at 10.30pm after the incident.
