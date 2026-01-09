Why Ed Davey as Prime Minister is voters’ ‘least unpopular’ option
- A YouGov survey reveals that a Liberal Democrat-Labour coalition led by Sir Ed Davey is considered the least unpopular government option among British voters.
- This specific coalition received 36 per cent support, with 45 per cent of respondents indicating opposition.
- The poll found that no potential coalition combination garnered majority public support, with most Britons expressing a preference for a single-party government.
- Other proposed coalitions, such as Liberal Democrat-Labour with Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister or Labour-Green, received lower levels of support and higher opposition.
- Coalitions involving Labour and right-wing parties, including with the Conservatives, were identified as the least popular among the public.