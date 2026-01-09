Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Ed Davey as Prime Minister is voters’ ‘least unpopular’ option

Ed Davey hits out at Donald Trump supporters in parliament
  • A YouGov survey reveals that a Liberal Democrat-Labour coalition led by Sir Ed Davey is considered the least unpopular government option among British voters.
  • This specific coalition received 36 per cent support, with 45 per cent of respondents indicating opposition.
  • The poll found that no potential coalition combination garnered majority public support, with most Britons expressing a preference for a single-party government.
  • Other proposed coalitions, such as Liberal Democrat-Labour with Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister or Labour-Green, received lower levels of support and higher opposition.
  • Coalitions involving Labour and right-wing parties, including with the Conservatives, were identified as the least popular among the public.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in