Ed Miliband set to invest £13bn in solar energy

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband (PA Wire)
  • The government is expected to allocate up to £13bn over the next four years to cut emissions, support green energy and reduce bills.
  • Energy secretary Ed Miliband is set to announce plans next month for new “zero bill” homes, including grants for solar panels, heat pumps, and battery storage.
  • The “warm homes fund” aims to significantly reduce energy costs for millions of homeowners, with some potentially paying little to nothing for their energy.
  • Ministers are also considering easing restrictions on plug-in solar panels and developing schemes with banks to allow installations with no upfront costs, repaid over five to ten years.
  • Poorer households are expected to receive the most assistance with initial expenses, and experts suggest many homes could achieve near-zero energy bills.
