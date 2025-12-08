Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emergency landing sees major UK airport suspend flights

Edinburgh Airport suspended flights after an emergency landing
Edinburgh Airport suspended flights after an emergency landing (Alamy/PA)
  • A British Airways flight (BA1443) bound for London Heathrow was diverted back to Edinburgh Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue.
  • Pilots on the Airbus A320 issued a 7700 emergency squawk code, signalling to air traffic control that the aircraft required priority handling.
  • Edinburgh Airport suspended all flight operations for approximately 40 minutes while the aircraft was safely towed off the runway.
  • The aircraft landed without incident, and passengers were transported back to the terminal.
  • Airport operations have since resumed, and this incident marks the second time in a week that Edinburgh Airport has suspended flights.
