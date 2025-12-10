Recall of kitchen staple over salmonella fears
- A recall has been issued for Vega Farms eggs in California due to potential salmonella contamination.
- The contamination, affecting 1,515 dozen eggs, was caused by the company’s processing equipment, not the farm’s chickens.
- Recalled eggs can be identified by sell-by dates of 22 December or earlier, Julian dates of 328 or lower, or handler code 2136 for those distributed to restaurants and farmers’ markets.
- Consumers are advised to check their refrigerators, discard any recalled eggs, and clean any utensils, surfaces, or containers that the eggs may have touched.
- No illnesses have been reported from the consumption of these eggs, but symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhoea, fever, and severe vomiting.