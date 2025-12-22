One in five cars sold in UK in 2025 was an EV
- The UK car industry is projected to meet the government's electric vehicle (EV) sales requirements for 2025, according to new analysis.
- While the zero-emission vehicle (Zev) mandate targets 28 per cent of new car sales to be zero-emission, flexibilities mean the actual sales requirement is 20.4 per cet.
- Experts warn that weakening the Zev mandate, as the European Commission has done with its own targets, risks slowing EV adoption and harming the second-hand market.
- Kemi Badenoch, a Tory leader, has stated her party would abandon the UK's 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales if they win the next election, labelling EV quotas as 'economic self-harm'.
- Carmakers have made significant efforts to comply with the mandate, including discounting EVs, which the industry describes as a costly and unsustainable approach in the long term.