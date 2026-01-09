Elephant kills at least 13 people in two days
- A rampaging elephant has killed at least 17 people in eastern India, intensifying man-animal conflict in the region.
- The adult male elephant carried out at least a dozen attacks in seven days across Jharkhand's Saranda forest belt, killing 13 people in two days alone.
- Forest officials believe the elephant is in 'musth', a condition causing heightened aggression, and are attempting to tranquilise it.
- Around 80 forest personnel and experts from West Bengal have been deployed to control the animal and divert it to a safer location.
- The elephant's erratic movements have led to the cancellation of six pairs of trains, and Jharkhand has recorded nearly 1,300 elephant-related deaths over the past 23 years.