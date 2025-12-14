Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes to father-of-five rabbi killed in Bondi Beach terror attack

Australian PM condemns ‘act of evil’ after 11 killed in terror attack on Jewish community
  • London-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger was identified as one of 11 victims in a terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, Sydney.
  • The 41-year-old father of five, who worked at Chabad Bondi, was killed when two gunmen opened fire on families celebrating Hanukkah.
  • Relatives paid tribute to Rabbi Schlanger, describing him as "vivacious, optimistic and full of energy and life" and someone who "loved helping people".
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the incident as "an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism" and a targeted attack on Jewish Australians.
  • One suspected gunman was killed by police, another wounded, and the Metropolitan Police are increasing patrols in London following the attack.
In full

