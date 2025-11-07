Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

MAGA rep’s campaign launch is derailed by tech issues

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) walks through Statuary Hall before a vote on the Republican budget plan at the U.S. Capitol on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) walks through Statuary Hall before a vote on the Republican budget plan at the U.S. Capitol on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
  • Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik's announcement for New York governor was quickly overshadowed by reports of her campaign website launching with spelling errors and placeholder Latin text.
  • Addison Dick, rapid response director for the New York State Democratic Party, highlighted these issues on X, sharing screenshots of the 'Lorem Ipsum Dolor Sit Amet' text and other peculiar phrases.
  • Political observers and fellow Democrats, including incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul, piled on with Hochul sharing a link to a “website that's not broken” that attacked Stefanik's association with Trump.
  • Further criticism emerged as Stefanik's endorsement of George Santos was resurfaced, contributing to a challenging online reception for her campaign launch.
  • Stefanik, a prominent ally of Trump, is recognized for her incisive questioning in Congress and was previously considered for a UN ambassador role.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in