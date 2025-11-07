MAGA rep’s campaign launch is derailed by tech issues
- Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik's announcement for New York governor was quickly overshadowed by reports of her campaign website launching with spelling errors and placeholder Latin text.
- Addison Dick, rapid response director for the New York State Democratic Party, highlighted these issues on X, sharing screenshots of the 'Lorem Ipsum Dolor Sit Amet' text and other peculiar phrases.
- Political observers and fellow Democrats, including incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul, piled on with Hochul sharing a link to a “website that's not broken” that attacked Stefanik's association with Trump.
- Further criticism emerged as Stefanik's endorsement of George Santos was resurfaced, contributing to a challenging online reception for her campaign launch.
- Stefanik, a prominent ally of Trump, is recognized for her incisive questioning in Congress and was previously considered for a UN ambassador role.