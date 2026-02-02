Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australian snowboarder dies in Japan after freak ski lift accident

The incident occurred at a ski resort in Japan
The incident occurred at a ski resort in Japan (Getty/iStock)
  • An Australian woman, Ella Day Brooke, 22, died after a freak accident involving a ski lift at Tsugaike Mountain Resort in Japan.
  • The incident occurred on 30 January when her backpack's unfastened waist-belt buckle became caught on the lift chair.
  • Her backpack's chest strap remained secured, causing her to be dragged and left suspended mid-air after disembarking.
  • She suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.
  • The Tsugaike Mountain Resort has issued an apology and announced an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.
