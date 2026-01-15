Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Attorney’s office revisits teacher’s death investigation 15 years later

Ellen Greenberg's parents hoping for a trial after daughter's 2011 death
  • Federal prosecutors are investigating the handling of the 2011 death of teacher Ellen Greenberg, who was found stabbed in her Philadelphia home.
  • Greenberg's death was initially ruled a homicide but controversially reclassified as a suicide two weeks later, a decision her family has disputed for years.
  • The federal inquiry appears to focus on whether city and state agencies committed criminal corruption in their investigation, rather than the manner of death itself.
  • Greenberg's parents have consistently argued their daughter was murdered and have fought for her death to be reclassified, settling with the city for $650,000 and an independent review.
  • Despite a medical examiner previously changing his opinion and a court acknowledging 'deeply flawed' investigations, Philadelphia's Chief Medical Examiner again ruled Greenberg's death a suicide in October 2025, even after identifying additional injuries.
