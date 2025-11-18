Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rugby World Cup winner to spread Christmas cheer at Heathrow Airport with voice

England Rugby World Cup winner Ellie Kildunne honored with Barbie doll
  • England Rugby World Cup winner Ellie Kildunne will be the voice of Heathrow Airport's public address system throughout the Christmas period.
  • Kildunne will deliver festive messages, including that “the world feels a little brighter at Christmas” and it is a time for “reconnecting, recharging and remembering what really matters”.
  • Heathrow is preparing for its busiest festive season, with over seven million passengers forecast to travel through its four terminals during December.
  • Kildunne expressed her honour at being involved, aiming to bring Christmas cheer to passengers, whether they are reuniting with loved ones or embarking on holidays.
  • Daniel Edwards, Heathrow's director of services, stated that partnering with Kildunne adds a unique seasonal touch to the airport experience, hoping to spark joy among travellers.
