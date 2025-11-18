Rugby World Cup winner to spread Christmas cheer at Heathrow Airport with voice
- England Rugby World Cup winner Ellie Kildunne will be the voice of Heathrow Airport's public address system throughout the Christmas period.
- Kildunne will deliver festive messages, including that “the world feels a little brighter at Christmas” and it is a time for “reconnecting, recharging and remembering what really matters”.
- Heathrow is preparing for its busiest festive season, with over seven million passengers forecast to travel through its four terminals during December.
- Kildunne expressed her honour at being involved, aiming to bring Christmas cheer to passengers, whether they are reuniting with loved ones or embarking on holidays.
- Daniel Edwards, Heathrow's director of services, stated that partnering with Kildunne adds a unique seasonal touch to the airport experience, hoping to spark joy among travellers.