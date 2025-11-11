Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cause of death for British tourist found under van in Australia confirmed

Ellie Thompson was found dead under her van in Australia
Ellie Thompson was found dead under her van in Australia (Family handout)
  • Eleanor "Ellie" Thompson, 35, from Mold, Flintshire, died in Australia after being crushed by her own van during a tropical cyclone.
  • Her body was discovered on 11 March in Burringbar, New South Wales, beneath her vehicle, which was found wedged in overgrown vegetation.
  • An inquest at Ruthin Coroner’s Court heard that police theorised the van rolled or slid forward due to an incline, inclement weather, or a failure to apply the handbrake.
  • Thompson, described by her father as having a life "full of adventure," had been converting the van after extensive solo travels through Asia and moving to Australia in 2023.
  • The coroner recorded a verdict of accidental death, with her family expressing their belief she died on 8 March, as she had not been in contact since then.
Thank you for registering

