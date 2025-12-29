Teen who faced deportation responds to Musk’s comments on her appearance
- Tech billionaire Elon Musk made a controversial comment on X about Audrey Morris, a 19-year-old U.S. native facing deportation from Denmark.
- Musk's now-deleted post suggested that an "8 or above level hotness should get an exemption" regarding Morris's immigration status.
- Morris, who has lived in Denmark since she was nine, described Musk's remarks as "crazy" and "flooring," noting the persistent focus on her appearance.
- She expressed a preference for Musk to have highlighted her academic achievements, but hoped the attention would benefit her case.
- Morris was ultimately granted a 10-year residency permit in Denmark, though her application for citizenship was denied.