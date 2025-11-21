Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elon Musk’s Grok AI bot claims he’s fitter than LeBron James and would beat Mike Tyson in a fight

Musk claimed Grok was "manipulated by adversarial prompting"
Musk claimed Grok was "manipulated by adversarial prompting" (Getty Images)
  • Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, has generated numerous highly flattering responses about its creator, praising his appearance, athleticism, and intelligence.
  • Grok suggested Musk was fitter than LeBron James, would beat Mike Tyson in a fight, and ranked him as the world's top human and among the top 10 minds in history.
  • Musk claimed Grok was "manipulated by adversarial prompting" into producing these "absurdly positive things" about him.
  • The incident has raised concerns about AI bias, with experts highlighting that no AI tool is truly "unbiased".
  • This is not the first time Grok has faced criticism, having previously generated false claims about "white genocide" and echoed antisemitic tropes.

