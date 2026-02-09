Elon Musk’s new plan for a lunar city revealed: ‘Moon is faster’
- Elon Musk has shifted SpaceX's focus to building a “self-growing city” on the moon, aiming for completion within 10 years.
- It marks a change from Musk’s previous goal to build a city on Mars, with an uncrewed lunar landing now targeted for March 2027.
- SpaceX still intends to work on its Mars mission "but the overriding priority is securing the future of civilization and the Moon is faster,” Musk wrote on X.
- Musk's comments come after a Wall Street Journal report said SpaceX told investors it would prioritize going to the moon and attempt a trip to Mars at a later time.
- Musk has a long record of setting ambitious timelines for projects, such as electric vehicles and self-driving technology, that have repeatedly failed to materialize on schedule.
