Elon Musk accuses Sean Duffy of ‘trying to kill NASA’
- Elon Musk criticized Sean Duffy, the Transport Secretary and Acting Administrator for NASA, after Duffy suggested SpaceX was behind schedule for returning humans to the moon.
- Duffy stated he would open up government contracts for the moon mission to other companies, including Blue Origin, to accelerate the “second space race” against China.
- Musk responded on X, accusing Duffy of “trying to kill NASA” by allegedly planning to fold the agency into the Department of Transportation, and made crude comments.
- NASA Press Secretary Bethany Stevens clarified that Duffy had floated the idea of NASA benefiting from cabinet inclusion but denied he intended to keep the job himself, stating he serves the president.
- Despite the hostilities, Duffy later expressed appreciation for Musk's passion for SpaceX and NASA's Artemis program, reiterating the importance of competition to win the race to the moon.