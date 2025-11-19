Elon Musk’s staggering wealth laid bare in new report
- Tesla shareholders have approved a record-breaking pay package for Elon Musk, potentially worth up to $1 trillion over the next decade.
- This historic compensation deal, the largest corporate pay package ever, solidifies Musk's position as the world's wealthiest individual.
- A new analysis reveals that Musk's potential annual earnings from this package could exceed the combined salaries of all elementary school teachers in the US by $3 billion.
- The analysis further indicates that his yearly income could also surpass the combined earnings of all family medicine physicians and construction labourers in the US.
- Over 75 per cent of Tesla shareholders backed the package at the annual meeting in Austin, Texas, with Musk thanking them for their support and looking forward to a "whole new book" for the company.