Date set for Elon Musk’s latest Starship rocket launch
- SpaceX's Starship Flight 11 is scheduled for launch on Monday 13 October at 6.15pm local time (12.15am BST on Tuesday) from its Starbase facility in Texas.
- The flight will follow a similar profile to previous tests, aiming to splash down in the Indian Ocean, and will be live-streamed.
- This flight is a critical test for developing the world's first fully reusable launch vehicle and gathering data for the next generation Super Heavy booster.
- Starship is being developed by SpaceX to deliver crew and cargo to the Moon as part of Nasa’s Artemis program, which now aims for a lunar landing no earlier than mid-2027 due to previous setbacks.
- SpaceX boss Elon Musk ultimately hopes to use Starship rockets to establish a permanent human colony on Mars, with initial human flights potentially by 2029.