Elon Musk could become world’s first trillionaire after huge pay boost
- Tesla shareholders have overwhelmingly approved an $878 billion pay package for CEO Elon Musk which could make him world’s first trillionaire.
- Over 75 percent of shareholders backed the plan, expressing confidence in Musk to lead the electric vehicle manufacturer to an $8.5 trillion market value within a decade.
- The compensation is tied to several ambitious performance milestones, including doubling Tesla's current value, delivering millions of new EVs and self-driving subscriptions, and developing humanoid robots and robo-taxis.
- Tesla's board had warned shareholders that not approving the package could risk losing Musk, who has not received significant compensation for eight years due to a protracted legal battle over a previous plan.
- Experts criticized the package, with one professor suggesting Musk was “holding a gun to his own head” and questioning the board's role in approving such a large incentive.