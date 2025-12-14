Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elon Musk sparks controversy with post about womanhood

  • Elon Musk sparked controversy with a post on X stating, "If you have a womb, you are a woman. Otherwise, you are not," which garnered over 30 million views.
  • The 13-word message received varied reactions, with many users agreeing, while others challenged it by citing medical conditions like MRKH syndrome or hysterectomies, and the existence of trans women.
  • Musk's comments followed a public exchange with California Governor Gavin Newsom concerning transgender individuals, during which Newsom's office referenced Musk's estranged transgender daughter.
  • Musk responded to Newsom by referring to his daughter as his "son, Xavier" and attributing her transition to a "tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus."
  • The article highlights Musk's history of controversial social media posts, including previous comments on Taylor Swift, historical figures, and a claim involving Donald Trump and the Epstein files.
