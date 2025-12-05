Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Elon Musk’s X has been fined €120m for ‘deceiving’ feature

  • X, Elon Musk's social media company, has been fined 120 million euros (£105 million) by the EU Commission.
  • The fine was imposed due to X's "deceptive" blue tick badge design, which changed from user verification to a paid feature, making it difficult to judge account authenticity.
  • The company also failed to provide a clear list of advertisers, as required to guard against scams and fake ads, and did not make public data available to researchers.
  • This decision concludes one part of the EU's two-year investigation under the Digital Services Act (DSA), with a separate probe into illegal content still ongoing.
  • X has 60 to 90 working days to comply with the decision, with failure to do so potentially leading to further periodic penalty payments.
