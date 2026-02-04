Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Elon Musk calls Spanish PM a ‘tyrant’ over social media plan

The controversy that led Elon Musk to restrict X's Grok
  • Elon Musk has labelled Spanish prime minister a "true fascist totalitarian" and a “tyrant” after Pedro Sanchez proposed a ban on social media use for teenagers.
  • Musk's comments followed a raid by French authorities on X's Paris offices as part of a cyber crime investigation.
  • The investigation focuses on alleged algorithm manipulation, fraudulent data extraction, and the use of X's AI chatbot, Grok, to create child abuse images and sexually explicit deepfakes.
  • Musk and former X Corp CEO Linda Yaccarino have been summoned for a "voluntary" hearing on 20 April regarding the probe.
  • X condemned the raid as an "abusive act of law enforcement theatre" with "illegitimate political objectives," denying any wrongdoing, while other European bodies have also opened investigations into Grok’s parent company, xAI.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in