Rapper makes surprise appearance during NFL Thanksgiving halftime show
- Eminem made a surprise appearance at the Thanksgiving halftime show during the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions game.
- The rapper, a Detroit native, served as an executive producer for this year's halftime show at Ford Field.
- He performed his 2002 hit “Till I Collapse” alongside fellow Detroit musician Jack White, who played guitar.
- This marked Eminem's first time as executive producer, and he was responsible for selecting Jack White as the main performer.
- Despite the high-energy performance, the Detroit Lions ultimately lost the game to the Packers with a score of 31-24.