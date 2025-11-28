Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rapper makes surprise appearance during NFL Thanksgiving halftime show

Jack White and Eminem perform during Lions' Thanksgiving halftime show
  • Eminem made a surprise appearance at the Thanksgiving halftime show during the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions game.
  • The rapper, a Detroit native, served as an executive producer for this year's halftime show at Ford Field.
  • He performed his 2002 hit “Till I Collapse” alongside fellow Detroit musician Jack White, who played guitar.
  • This marked Eminem's first time as executive producer, and he was responsible for selecting Jack White as the main performer.
  • Despite the high-energy performance, the Detroit Lions ultimately lost the game to the Packers with a score of 31-24.
